Stranger Things Unearths The First Episode Title For Season 5

The engine on the "Stranger Things" hype train might be dying down briefly since the end of last season, so what better way to fire it back up to Eleven with some tantalizing tidbits from Netflix about what the future holds? That's precisely what was hinted at over the weekend by the House of N in the lead-up to Stranger Things Day, also known as November 6, the date that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) disappeared and when a girl in hospital scrubs gained a love for Eggo waffles. Might we have been treated to some words from the cast? A snippet of a finger twitch for the incapacitated Max (Sadie Sink) to ensure she was running up that hill to get back to us? Well, not entirely, but hey, it's better than nothing.

Ever since we first sat down with our favorite D&D enthusiasts, the trend for every "Stranger Things" season is to be pieced together with episodes stamped with cryptic titles. Sometimes, it's been the best way for fans to predict and pick apart what the future holds for Eleven and the rest of Hawkins' heroes. Now the show's creators have given us a morsel of what the final season will open up with, and it understandably has our cogs turning.