Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Super Bowl 2023 Trailer Promises An Emotional MCU Swan Song For James Gunn

The first two "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies from director James Gunn turned out to be highlights of the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. With an ensemble cast of entertaining characters and stories that could make you switch from crying to laughing in mere moments, moviegoers came out in droves to support both. However, this all nearly came crashing down when Gunn was fired by Marvel Studios in 2018, which left the third film without a director and the future of the Guardians uncertain. Thankfully, both the characters and the threequel are in a much better place in 2023.

Gunn has since returned to the Marvel Studios fold, and to wrap up his run, he has put together two final "Guardians" adventures. The first, "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," premiered via Disney+ in late 2022, taking everyone's favorite ragtag band of intergalactic superheroes out for a Christmas celebration — one of laughter, joy, and the kidnapping of Kevin Bacon. Next up is "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," a film that will more than likely bring some laughs, but it seems to be a far less happy-go-lucky affair.

Building on the inaugural "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" trailer, a second one has been released to give us another glimpse into the final outing of our beloved Guardians lineup.