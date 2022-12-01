The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Beautifully Reunites Gamora With Her Team

The first trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" did not disappoint, and James Gunn is bringing the feels for the group's third outing. The teaser held nothing back, giving us shots of Gamora, Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), and baby Rocket. If they're willing to provide us with that much upfront, we can't wait to see what the entire film offers. Unfortunately, seeing a young Rocket could mean we have to suffer through watching him get tortured, as we know the tech genius has a very tragic past.

Peter Quill also takes the lead in the trailer, where we can see he's stricken with the pain of losing Gamora. Swoll Groot is also back after "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" and he's learned a new... word?! We also see the High Evolutionary, played by "Peacemaker" star Chukwudi Iwuji. Sickened by ordinary beings, the High Evolutionary is obsessed with creating perfect humans by mixing their DNA with animals. Fun. But the highlight is truly Adam Warlock who is beautifully golden and all too powerful.

The first "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" trailer promises an emotional rollercoaster in theaters on May 5, 2023.