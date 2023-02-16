John Wick 4's Final Trailer Promises A Total Bloodbath

In 2014, moviegoers witnessed the launch of what would become one of the most popular action-thriller franchises of the early 21st century: "John Wick." Though it was a hard sell on paper, with John Wick played by Keanu Reeves, up-and-coming creator Derek Kolstad behind it, and a fairly modest budget by modern standards, 2014's "John Wick" became nothing short of a hit. As a result, the powers that be got to work on a sequel, "John Wick: Chapter 2," which arrived in 2017 to strong box office returns and praise from all sides.

Since audiences made it clear that they wanted to see more of Reeves' master assassin, a third "John Wick" film came to fruition. "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" premiered in 2019, and sure enough, Reeves, director Chad Stahelski, and everyone else involved in its development had yet another banger on their hands. As the old saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it, so plans were put in place for a fourth "John Wick" flick that has since taken on the incredibly fitting title of "John Wick: Chapter 4."

Following a hard-hitting, small detail-packed first trailer, "John Wick: Chapter 4" debuted it's final trailer on February 16.