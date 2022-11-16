Chad Stahelski Hints At A Longer Runtime For John Wick: Chapter 4
You can never have too much John Wick. That's what the creators of the action-packed revenge films starring Keanu Reeves learned when the original "John Wick" in 2014 proved to be a breakout success. Since then, the property has turned into a bona fide franchise, with two sequels already released, a spin-off show titled and movie both in the works, and two additional mainline sequels still on the horizon. Despite all of this, "John Wick" fans agree the franchise still hasn't gotten stale, and anticipation is high for the beloved assassin's next big adventure in 2023: "John Wick: Chapter 4."
Those hoping for an even grander sequel in "John Wick: Chapter 4" will likely be happy to hear that the movie is going to be pretty long, especially by action flick standards. In an interview, film director Chad Stahelski hinted at what the runtime is going to be. If his suggestions are to be believed, the new flick is going to set an impressive record for the overall franchise.
Chapter 4 is the longest John Wick yet
Anyone sitting down to watch "John Wick: Chapter 4" when it releases should do their best to make themselves comfy. Per director Chad Stahelski, the movie is set to have a very beefy runtime. "It has the longest runtime of all the movies," the filmmaker said in an interview with Collider. "Hopefully, it won't feel the longest of all the movies."
The extended runtime of "John Wick: Chapter 4" lines up with series precedent, with each subsequent film hitting a longer runtime than its predecessor. For reference, the original "John Wick" clocks in at a runtime of one hour and 41 minutes. "John Wick: Chapter 2" ups the ante to two hours and two minutes, while "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" stretches even further at two hours and 10 minutes.
When pressed by Collider, Stahelski noted that "John Wick: Chapter 4" will sit somewhere around the two hour and 30 minute mark, though he said a final runtime had not yet been determined at the time of the interview. While the extended length may evoke concerns among fans regarding whether the film will drag in parts, Stahelski said he was confident that the movie earns its runtime and keeps the action rolling. "If I watched it and I start looking at my watch I know it's time to cut," he said. "But I don't look at my watch in this. So I feel pretty good where it's at."