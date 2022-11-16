Chad Stahelski Hints At A Longer Runtime For John Wick: Chapter 4

Anyone sitting down to watch "John Wick: Chapter 4" when it releases should do their best to make themselves comfy. Per director Chad Stahelski, the movie is set to have a very beefy runtime. "It has the longest runtime of all the movies," the filmmaker said in an interview with Collider. "Hopefully, it won't feel the longest of all the movies."

The extended runtime of "John Wick: Chapter 4" lines up with series precedent, with each subsequent film hitting a longer runtime than its predecessor. For reference, the original "John Wick" clocks in at a runtime of one hour and 41 minutes. "John Wick: Chapter 2" ups the ante to two hours and two minutes, while "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" stretches even further at two hours and 10 minutes.

When pressed by Collider, Stahelski noted that "John Wick: Chapter 4" will sit somewhere around the two hour and 30 minute mark, though he said a final runtime had not yet been determined at the time of the interview. While the extended length may evoke concerns among fans regarding whether the film will drag in parts, Stahelski said he was confident that the movie earns its runtime and keeps the action rolling. "If I watched it and I start looking at my watch I know it's time to cut," he said. "But I don't look at my watch in this. So I feel pretty good where it's at."