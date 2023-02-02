Debra Jo Rupp And Topher Grace Kept A That '70s Show Tradition Alive In That '90s Show

"That '90s Show" certainly has a lot of fun playing around with references and nostalgia that audiences love, but then again, when a show's focus is specifically a period of time, that is probably not only expected but encouraged. As the next chapter after the events of its predecessor, "That 70s Show," this new series is all about Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) and her teenage group of friends. However, much like the show that inspired it, Leia and her compatriots spend their time hanging out in the basement of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her grandparents.

Considering that Leia is a legacy character since her mother and father are Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) and Eric Forman (Topher Grace), respectively, there are plenty of callbacks and quirks that can be attributed to her family. As one might be able to tell, several actors from "That '70s Show" pop up in "That '90s Show," which is an absolute delight for long-time fans who've been waiting to see how fan-favorites like Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), and Jackie (Mila Kunis) are doing 20 years later. However, having these original actors on set has acted as a bridge between the two series, and as such, there happens to be a tradition that has been carried over.