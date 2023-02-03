M. Night Shyamalan Compares Working On Knock At The Cabin To Servant - Exclusive

M. Night Shyamalan's 15th feature film as a director and screenwriter, "Knock at the Cabin," finds him working in territory that will be familiar to his fans, but with a twist: This dark thriller, which walks a thin line between the psychological and the supernatural, is just the second of his movies that Shyamalan has directed and scripted from previously existing material.

The first attempt was 2010's ill-fated "The Last Airbender," but this time, he's working from a best-selling horror novel by author Paul Tremblay called "The Cabin at the End of the World." In addition to the book, there was already an existing screenplay by Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman on which Shyamalan did his own rewrite.

Although Shyamalan notably deviates from the source in the movie's third act, the rest of the film is largely faithful to the book and its central premise: Two men and their little daughter are taken hostage in their vacation cabin by four intruders, who insist that the world will end unless the three family members make an unspeakable choice based on nothing but a twisted version of faith.

Adapting the work of another author may not be something that he does very often, but M. Night Shyamalan tells Looper in our exclusive interview that the material had too much of a pull on him: "I thought about it and said, 'Should I produce it or should I write and direct it?' And then I went, 'God, I love this story,' so I just did it myself."