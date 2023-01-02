M. Night Shyamalan Issues A Warning To Viewers About The Servant Finale

In early January 2023, ComicBook.com spoke with M. Night Shyamalan briefly about what fans can expect from the series finale of "Servant." Namely, interviewer Chris Killian asked if fans can expect a happy ending. This garnered a laugh from Shyamalan, as well as a teaser for the series finale.

"By 'happy,' if you mean that the conclusion will be satisfying, yes," Shyamalan said. "If by 'happy,' you mean that everyone will be happy and safe and fine, I wouldn't count on that."

Considering that the foundation of the entire premise relies on the death of a newborn baby, it makes sense that all would not end well for the Turner family. Fans will have to tune in to see just how unhappy things will turn out for the couple and what will come of Leanne's arc.

"Servant" premieres its fourth and final season on Apple TV+ on January 13, 2023.