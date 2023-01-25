Say Goodbye To Titans And Doom Patrol As Their Fourth Seasons Are Their Last

DC's film, television, and animation properties arguably "evolve" on an almost daily basis. One day, Henry Cavill's Man of Steel is out, but Jason Momoa's Aquaman is in. "Superman & Lois" soars into Season 3, along with the new "Gotham Knights," but even "The Flash" can't outrun the purge brought about by the new regime. David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, is attempting to lead the comic book universe forward into a profitable future that is competitive with the MCU. But if a project doesn't meet with his approval — just see "Batgirl" for more details — Zaslav isn't above taking a $90 million bath to right the ship.

On the television side of the equation, Greg Berlanti ("The Flash," "Titans," "Doom Patrol") just received a contract extension through 2027 that will keep his Berlanti Productions at Warner Bros, and the deal is rumored to be in the $300 to $400 million ballpark (per Deadline). "Greg is a huge talent, and the impact of his prolific and powerful storytelling on Warner Bros. and audiences, and on our culture, is just 'wow,'" Zaslav told Deadline. "He began his career with us, and we are incredibly fortunate that he will continue to build and grow our TV studio into the future." Yes, it's a time of change, but whether the future of DC will come to represent any inkling of a renaissance remains in question. But like "Supergirl" and "The Flash" before them, time has run out for both "Titans" and "Doom Patrol."