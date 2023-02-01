Rupert Grint Says John Williams' Harry Potter Score Is Like His 'National Anthem'

In a recent interview with Jake's Takes for the upcoming film "Knock at the Cabin," Grint (who played Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" films) admitted feeling "proud" of Williams' iconic "Potter" score and waxed lyrical about previously seeing Williams conduct an orchestra at a Universal theme park. "It's almost like a national anthem to me," said Grint. "It's so perfectly pitched and I couldn't imagine any other [composer]. He's brilliant."

The "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" score, which was nominated for an Academy Award, takes listeners upon an emotional journey from fear and nostalgia to joy and self-assuredness. Parts of it can be heard in any major place associated with the "Potter" franchise, including Universal's Wizarding World of Harry Potter. It has also been used in "Harry Potter" video games.

Despite being nominated for the first movie in the franchise, as well as for "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," Williams — who turns 91 in February 2023 — has not nabbed an Oscar since his 1994 win for "Schindler's List." However, the man has been nominated 53 times since his first nod in 1968 for "Valley of the Dolls," and it's always possible that the Academy could honor him with a career-capping accolade this year. Nobody could argue that he doesn't deserve it, given his contribution to film over the decades.