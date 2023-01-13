M. Night Shyamalan Details The Seductive Darkness Of Servant's Final Season - Exclusive Interview

In Season 4, Leanne feels increasingly under fire from the Church of Lesser Saints yet increasingly in control of, and addicted to, her own powers. What is happening to Leanne throughout the season?

I love those stories, the iconic stories in other mediums where an innocent who is pushed too far becomes powerful in a dark way. [It] is so delicious when we come across it, whether it's "The Godfather" or the play "Wicked" or a million versions of "Oh, yeah. We love this." It's wish fulfillment a little bit because when we're hurt, we wish we could become this dark thing that dispenses fear and everything. I think Leanne is very much enjoying this, and tired of being picked on and told "you're wrong" and "a mistake," so she gets comfortable with causing pain, essentially.

The performance really helps land that journey for Leanne.

I also wanted to see a young woman, in these years with Nell, grow into this formidable, intimidating woman in the final season.

Even from moment one this season, we see the church clearly isn't done with her, but they seem gradually outclassed.

Yes!

What tools could they possibly have left in their toolbox to continue this conflict?

As this escalates, they're trying everything. I can't tell you what tools in the toolbox because that's essentially Season 4, but they keep trying innovative ways to accomplish the goal of the war. Season 4 is a biblical war that's happening. How do they get to this person that's growing in their power and impact? It's a ticking clock of "we can't stop her" at a certain point.