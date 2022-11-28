Pinocchio Wasn't Guillermo Del Toro's First Stab At Stop-Motion

Considering the amount of time it takes to film a stop-motion production, it's very rare to see a director like live-action filmmaker Guillermo del Toro dip his toes into the classic form of animation, as he did with his latest film, "Pinocchio." On top of the lengthy production time that it takes to make a stop-motion feature — where figures are slightly moved for every frame (via Movieweb) — del Toro told Deadline that his version of "Pinocchio," thanks to development hang-ups and studio disinterest, was 18 years in the making.

Very few esteemed live-action directors have cut their teeth on the stop-motion medium, perhaps most notably Tim Burton, who directed the film short "Vincent" during his early days at Walt Disney Animation Studios (via Cartoon Brew). From there, of course, Burton produced and wrote the poem that inspired the 1993 holiday classic "The Nightmare Before Christmas," which was directed by Henry Selick ("Wendell & Wild"). Burton then went on to direct two more stop-motion features from there: "Corpse Bride" in 2005, along with director Mike Johnson; and "Frankenweenie" in 2012.

As it turns out, del Toro, like Burton, was first passionate about animation before shooting live-action fare, as the Oscar-winning "Shape of Water" recently recalled when his love for stop-motion began.