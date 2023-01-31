A Sydney Sweeney Barbarella Remake Would Be Exactly What Jane Fonda's Afraid Of

The original 1968 "Barbarella" cemented Jane Fonda's place as a Hollywood sex symbol, thanks to its campy preoccupation with putting Fonda in perilous (albeit highly sexualized) situations. However, when asked by The Hollywood Reporter what she thought about the upcoming Sydney Sweeney-starring remake of the film, Fonda responded quite bluntly, "I try not to. Because I worry about what it's going to be."

Naturally, Fonda shared her own views on how a "Barbarella" remake or sequel should look. "I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn't listen to," she explained. "But it could have been a truly feminist movie."

Of course, considering Fonda's close association with the character, it would make sense that she would be concerned about its new iteration. As of now, she's not involved in the project. But thankfully, she has enough on her plate to distract her from any potential "Barbarella"-related disasters on the horizon. Plus, Sweeney has previously said that she wants to preserve the sense of fun in the original "Barbarella" (via ET) — which is really what the character is all about.