The Dick Wolf-Verse Is Readying Another Major Crossover With The Three FBI Series

Plenty of habitual network TV viewers have seen Dick Wolf's signature executive producer credit on various CBS and NBC procedurals. Wolf's first big writing gig was on the staff of "Hill Street Blues," and he has since gone on to help create mega-hits "Law & Order," the "One Chicago" franchise, and most recently a series of interconnected "FBI" shows. These consist of the simply-titled "FBI" as well as spinoffs "FBI: Most Wanted" and "FBI: International."

While this slate of "FBI" series is considerably younger than "Law & Order" and "One Chicago," early signs point toward their sustained success. Notably, in May of 2022, CBS renewed all three "FBI" shows for two additional seasons each, suggesting that the network thinks they have legs moving forward.

In an interview with Looper, actor Elizabeth Mitchell discussed her "FBI: International" role as well as a part she played in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," making her no stranger to Wolf's growing TV universe. As it turns out, in typical Dick Wolf TV universe fashion, a crossover between all three of his ongoing "FBI" series is currently in the works, once again bringing to the super producer's latest franchise a phenomenon with which fans of his past successes are well familiar.