Elizabeth Mitchell Talks The FBI: International Season Finale, A Lost Revival, And More — Exclusive Interview

You're a very busy lady, but let's talk "FBI: International" first.

Oh my gosh, I'm so happy that happened, I really am. I was so surprised when they called because it came out of the blue, and then their pitch for the character was so fun, and I was very excited about the idea of working with Luke. It was a no brainer on my part.

You're returning for the Season 1 finale. What can we expect from your return?

That's a great question. Our whole question for her is, where do her loyalties lie? A few more questions are answered, and maybe we pose some more, but there's a little heartbreak in this one. I'm excited about it. It's impossible to say details [before the episode airs], but I can say that I definitely got to work with some amazing people — Luke, again — and I had a really lovely time with the team. It's a really nice group of people over there, and they're so good at what they do and they draw these complex characters so nicely. That was great.

Might we see more of you in Season 2?

I hope so. I'm so excited it got picked up [for a second season]. That's really exciting. I'd love to come play with them when they'll have me. They are a really fun group of people to get to work with, so I'm all for it, should it come to that.

Were you a fan of the "FBI" franchise before taking this role, and, if so, who's your favorite actor or character from the franchise?

I hadn't watched it, for no other reason than it's been a crazy couple of years for me, and I haven't had a chance to catch up with anything. I have to say, Luke — because he is so good — I went back and watched, and I felt like Angela was looking out for him. I did [get into the show], and I enjoyed the show tremendously. I had a great time watching it. It's funny, it's smart, it moves, it's all those good things.

Even though you didn't watch the franchise before, how do you feel about Dylan McDermott taking over "FBI: Most Wanted"?

I think he's a lovely actor. I think he's been great. What could go wrong?