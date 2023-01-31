The White Lotus' Murray Bartlett Hints At An Armond Spin-Off

Murray Bartlett is having quite the time over at HBO. This week, the network introduced audiences to his character, Frank, in "The Last of Us." Bartlett starred alongside Nick Offerman in Season 1 Episode 3, playing two survivors-turned-lovers after fate crosses their paths. His and Offerman's love story-centered episode had fans drowning in emotions from the start, giving fans one of the best TV episodes in recent memory.

However, before his time on HBO's latest hit, Bartlett won audiences and critics over with his performance in the network's highly-successful series "The White Lotus." In Season 1, he played Armond, the manager of The White Lotus' Maui branch. Audiences watched as Armond slowly descended into madness, relapsing his drug addiction along the way as he dealt with the numerous rude and spoiled guests vacationing at the resort.

"The White Lotus" creator Mike White loves giving audiences a look into the world of the wealthy, showing fans how that level of power makes people insufferable, and Armond was just a pawn in that Season 1 story. Although the manager got up to his fair share of questionable activities, fans couldn't help but love Bartlett's villainous character, as his job forces him to accommodate their daily needs.

Now that Bartlett is back on HBO in "The Last of Us," albeit as a limited appearance, fans need to see more of the Australian actor as soon as possible. According to him, there could be the potential for him to return to The White Lotus in an Armond spin-off.