Austin Butler Got To Keep Two Incredible Props From The Elvis Set

While discussing such things as a bevy of awards nominations, a Golden Globes win, and of course, his work on "Elvis," Austin Butler told the host of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that he "kept a number of things" from the film but noted the two items that were special to him in particular.

"I kept the black leather [jacket] from [the] '68 [Comeback Special]," Butler told Fallon. "It's in a box right now but I need to, like, put it on a mannequin or something. Eventually I'll do something."

The other piece of memorabilia, which Butler wore in the film's Las Vegas scene near the end of the film, came courtesy of director Baz Luhrmann. "Baz gave me the back of the 'Unchained Melody' jumpsuit ... the medallion on the back of that, so I have that framed at home," Butler told Fallon.

Naturally, some of the things that Butler treasures most are the memories of working on the film; in particular, the kinship he formed with Elvis Presley's only child, Lisa Marie Presley, who tragically passed away on January 12, 2023, at the age of 54.

Sadly, Lisa Marie Presley didn't get to experience all of the awards season glory for "Elvis," which was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Butler after her passing. However, she witnessed Butler's win for Best Actor in a Drama at the Golden Globes a mere two days before her untimely death.

"It's weird in moments like this because it's so bittersweet," Butler explained to Fallon. "I mean, so much great stuff is happening, but it's really — I'm just, you know, devastated for her family and for her not to be here celebrating with us."