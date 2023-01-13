Elvis' Austin Butler Pays Tribute To Lisa Marie Presley

On January 12, 2023, the music world was stunned by the news that Lisa Marie Presley — the daughter of Priscilla and the late Elvis — had died at the age of 54. The devastating news arrived shortly after word got out that she'd been hospitalized due to a medical emergency. "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time," the Presley family said in a statement to CNN following Lisa Marie's death.

Though an accomplished singer and songwriter in her own right, Lisa Marie Presley recently found herself in the news cycle for a very different reason. Courtesy of director Baz Luhrmann, the story of her father Elvis was brought to the silver screen in the appropriately-titled 2022 biopic, "Elvis." Throughout the film's production, the Presley family was consulted to ensure that Elvis' story was brought to life in an honorable fashion and that the actor responsible for bringing "The King of Rock n' Roll" to the cinema, Austin Butler, did so in both an accurate (even though the film at large got some things wrong about the true story) and respectful manner.

During his work on "Elvis," Butler grew incredibly close with the Presleys, hence why he delivered a heartfelt, emotional statement on Lisa Marie Presley's death.