Tulsa King Star Andrea Savage Says Stacy's Attraction To Dwight Comes Down To Loneliness
ATF agent Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage) is one of the most complicated characters in "Tulsa King." She is both a love interest for main character Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) and a nemesis to him: She's part of the team investigating the ex-con, making her relationship with him a pretty messy one. On social media, fans have posted about the tension created by her situation and the complications that she brings into Manfredi's life.
In a thread in the r/tulsaking subreddit, u/J_345 said that they loved the relationship between Stacy and Dwight and wished it had a chance to blossom, but didn't see how it could under the circumstances. In another thread in the same subreddit, u/Poptech said that it's only a matter of time before things blow up in Stacy's face, given her role in the Manfredi investigation. Redditor u/RayKVega suggested that their relationship would remain platonic as a result of these complications, predicting that the two would become partners in crime instead.
What does Andrea Savage think about all of this? In an interview with the New York Post, the actor talked a little bit about her character, saying that she "knows what she needs to do, but I will say that intention, and follow-through, are often not in line with each other." She also described her character as feeling lost. It's clear that Beale is struggling and making some bad decisions. And, according to Savage, a lot of that comes down to the character being lonely.
Andrea Savage says Stacy Beale's only spark of joy is Dwight
In an interview with CBS Mornings, Andrea Savage talked about why her character is attracted to Dwight, chalking it up to loneliness. She pointed out that her character is going through a divorce and has no kids or family. "And she just has a connection only to Sylvester Stallone's character, who is much older than her and also a mobster and she's an ATF agent," she explained. "And that's her only, sort of, little spark of joy." Considering how much Beale has on her plate at any given time, it's hardly surprising that she is making some bad decisions in her love life.
Savage said some similar things during her chat with the New York Post. In that interview, she also brought up Beale's loneliness as part of why the character is making poor life choices. She added: "Part of the show is about characters assessing where they are in their lives." She also said that her character should probably be going to therapy more often than she does.
It's clear that Beale is at a low point in her life and is desperate for companionship. She clearly understands her attraction to Dwight is wrong and likely to cost her in terms of her career, but desperation can make a person do things they wouldn't do otherwise. That loneliness and desperation is actually what makes the character so endearing and relatable.