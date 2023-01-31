Tulsa King Star Andrea Savage Says Stacy's Attraction To Dwight Comes Down To Loneliness

ATF agent Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage) is one of the most complicated characters in "Tulsa King." She is both a love interest for main character Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) and a nemesis to him: She's part of the team investigating the ex-con, making her relationship with him a pretty messy one. On social media, fans have posted about the tension created by her situation and the complications that she brings into Manfredi's life.

In a thread in the r/tulsaking subreddit, u/J_345 said that they loved the relationship between Stacy and Dwight and wished it had a chance to blossom, but didn't see how it could under the circumstances. In another thread in the same subreddit, u/Poptech said that it's only a matter of time before things blow up in Stacy's face, given her role in the Manfredi investigation. Redditor u/RayKVega suggested that their relationship would remain platonic as a result of these complications, predicting that the two would become partners in crime instead.

What does Andrea Savage think about all of this? In an interview with the New York Post, the actor talked a little bit about her character, saying that she "knows what she needs to do, but I will say that intention, and follow-through, are often not in line with each other." She also described her character as feeling lost. It's clear that Beale is struggling and making some bad decisions. And, according to Savage, a lot of that comes down to the character being lonely.