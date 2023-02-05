Everything Rupert Grint Stole From The Harry Potter Set

The "Harry Potter" movies were wildly successful from the moment they first hit theaters in 2001, with the Wizarding World film franchise as a whole bringing in nearly $10 billion in box office revenue (via The Numbers). But it all started with a young Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively, in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

Like his co-stars, Grint became a household name and a global star. Although he has recently moved on to darker roles in the form of M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant" and "Knock at the Cabin," he will likely continue to be recognized for his role in every "Harry Potter" movie. And unfortunately, the experience itself wasn't all positive (via Bustle). "Potter was so full on — [filming] all year, then we'd promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating," the actor said. "I wanted a break, to reflect on everything... It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we finished at the right time. If we continued, it could've gone downhill."

Of course, it wasn't all bad. Grint appreciates the unique opportunity he was given and where it got him today. He also kept "quite a few things" from the sets of the movies (via British GQ). Here is a list of the items the sly redhead was able to sneak off the "Harry Potter" prop tables to take home and add to his own collection.