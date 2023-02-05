Everything Rupert Grint Stole From The Harry Potter Set
The "Harry Potter" movies were wildly successful from the moment they first hit theaters in 2001, with the Wizarding World film franchise as a whole bringing in nearly $10 billion in box office revenue (via The Numbers). But it all started with a young Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively, in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."
Like his co-stars, Grint became a household name and a global star. Although he has recently moved on to darker roles in the form of M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant" and "Knock at the Cabin," he will likely continue to be recognized for his role in every "Harry Potter" movie. And unfortunately, the experience itself wasn't all positive (via Bustle). "Potter was so full on — [filming] all year, then we'd promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating," the actor said. "I wanted a break, to reflect on everything... It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we finished at the right time. If we continued, it could've gone downhill."
Of course, it wasn't all bad. Grint appreciates the unique opportunity he was given and where it got him today. He also kept "quite a few things" from the sets of the movies (via British GQ). Here is a list of the items the sly redhead was able to sneak off the "Harry Potter" prop tables to take home and add to his own collection.
He made off with his ties
If you are a fan of the "Harry Potter" franchise, you'll know that students of the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry are Sorted into one of four Houses, each coming with its own uniform colors. Of course, in true Hogwarts fashion, the way this is done is to sit under a magical Sorting Hat that reads your innermost desires and proclivities.
Naturally, Ron is Sorted into the same House as our titular hero: Gryffindor, the colors of which are red and gold. Since the school uniform consists of a tie and a cloak for all students, however, the children arrive wearing a plain black tie with the Hogwarts crest emblazoned on the front before being Sorted.
"I have the tie that you get before you get Sorted into your House. And my Gryffindor tie," Rupert Grint told British GQ. Out of all the items to take, we imagine the wardrobe would be the most accessible.
He nabbed Harry's house number
One of the most essential sets in the entire franchise is the Dursleys' home on Privet Drive. Of course, this is where Harry Potter lives with his neglectful aunt and uncle and their bully of a child following the death of his parents, and the films often begin with him needing to escape his family so that he can get to the Weasleys' and make his way to Hogwarts.
Rupert Grint revealed to British GQ that he had to work a little harder and be a little sneakier to come away with this next prop. "[On] the last days of shooting, security was hot. So they really didn't want you to steal anything," he began. "But I did get away with a few things. I took Harry's door number off Privet Drive; I had to unscrew it with a little piece of gravel. Very shady, actually."
Using gravel to unscrew a sign from a wall is next-level thinking. Whether the producers are happy about his theft of the house number or not, we think he deserves it.
He slipped away with a memento of his heroic moment
Let's face it: Between Harry's legacy and Hermione's intelligence, Ron is often relegated to being the scruffy comic relief in the films. But there is definitely more than meets the eye when it comes to the laid-back member of the trio. He brings loyalty and selflessness to the group, giving Harry the sense of belonging that he sorely lacks. From the moment they meet in the first film, Ron treats Harry like family.
There is also the matter of his veiled bravery. Sure, when faced with danger, Ron's first reaction is to hide that bravery behind comedic fear and sarcastic remarks, but the one thing you can always count on is that he will show up. Every time. This begins with their very first adventure in the depths of the school, when Ron sacrifices himself on the life-size chessboard. This is the first moment we see what he brings to the table: loyalty, bravery, and sacrifice unmatched by the rest of the students around the Boy Who Lived.
Naturally, after such a momentous act early in his character arc, Rupert Grint decided he needed to collect a souvenir of the moment, admitting in his list of items he stole from the set of "Harry Potter" that he took a piece of the life-size knight he rode on the chessboard. We've got to admit, that seems like an excellent centerpiece for conversation in his home.
He was bequeathed a souvenir by Dumbledore
As the story develops over the course of eight movies, many characters are lost along the way. Sirius Black (Gary Oldman), Alastor "Mad-Eye" Moody (Brendan Gleeson), Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson), and Severus Snape (Alan Rickman) all perish in some of the most devastating moments in the entire franchise. However, one of the more emotional departures from the land of the living comes in the form of the death of Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon). Of course, there is a reason for his death, and it becomes a pivotal moment for the heroes.
Like any death, there is a will and testament for the fallen, who has left items for his soldiers still fighting the war against He-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named and the rest of his army. Ron is left a Deluminator, one of Dumbledore's own creations, and Rupert Grint wasn't about to let that slip through his fingers, telling British GQ, "The thing that Dumbledore leaves all our characters in his will ... So I got the Deluminator, which is this thing that turns off lights in a magical way."