Who Is American Pickers' Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Leticia Cline?

"American Pickers" is currently back in full swing over on History, and with it comes another year of Mike Wolfe's shenanigans, both on-screen and on social media. If you've been following the reality star over the past couple of years on Instagram, then you've probably noticed that a certain someone keeps popping up in his stories and in his feed. Well, we're here to tell you everything about her.

The woman's name is Leticia Cline and she's Wolfe's reported girlfriend. Cline has shared cute photos of them together on her own Instagram, including one of them cuddling up together at a Jack White concert, which caught the attention of the tabloids. This came as "American Pickers" was set to film with White for a January 2023 two-part special. The first part aired Wednesday, January 11, while the second episode of the special was set aside for January 25.

According to reports, Wolfe and Cline have been dating since August 2021. The relationship began after Wolfe's wife, Jodi Faeth, filed for divorce from him in 2020. While Cline's celebrity status isn't as big as Wolfe's, she's involved in the same industry and has her fingers in plenty of other pies, too. Here's what we know about the Kentucky native.