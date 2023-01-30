Everything Everywhere All At Once Directors Were The Ones Who Made That Bonkers Lil Jon Video

In Lil Jon's own words, "Turn Down for What" was written to capture a specific mood. "It's basically a movement of people that like to have a good time," the rapper told SPIN of his collaboration with DJ Snake. "This song is the type of song that gets you motivated to do anything." Daniels took that directive to heart and delivered a silly, hedonistic video to accompany the 2013 banger.

Watching the "Turn Down for What" video now, it's easy to detect early evidence of the duo's directorial style. The video features tenants of an apartment building — one of whom is played by Kwan himself — whose bodies (genitals, specifically) are moved by the spirit of the beat to twerk into oblivion and destroy their building in the process. Basically, it's not hard to imagine that the same guys would later choreograph a butt plug fight scene.

"For a while Daniel and I had been wanting to explore male sexuality in a really weird way," Kwan told Vice. The "weird way," it turned out, would be indestructible dancing genitals. Neither director anticipated that the video would generate a billion views on YouTube. "With this we were afraid of how people were gonna react," said Kwan shortly after the video's release. "I mean, our managers are getting phone calls from everyone in the industry now asking for meetings, and that just doesn't make sense to us." Needless to say, Daniels are officially the first Best Director nominees to have made a music video for Lil Jon.