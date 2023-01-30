Nick Offerman Was Not The First Choice For Bill In The Last Of Us

"The Last of Us" is certainly providing a new and fresh look at the zombie genre, and with a new crop of fungus absolutely ravaging the world and shattering society, people not only have to deal with mushroom-covered humans-turned-monsters but other survivors as well. This means that even though these new infected are dangerous, regular humans can be even more so. Of course, not everybody turns into a cold-blooded survivalist like Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) from the hit show "The Walking Dead," though some may need a little nudge not to be completely removed from the struggles of others.

Bill (Nick Offerman), in the most recent episode of "The Last of Us," is originally quite content to live his life in his heavily fortified neighborhood by himself, and upon his introduction, audiences can see that Bill has been preparing for an end-of-the-world scenario for quite some time. However, when Frank (Murray Bartlett) stumbles into one of Bill's traps, an unlikely romance begins to form, and Bill goes from a gruff and reserved individual to one that is absolutely in love and dedicated. This entire episode of "The Last of Us" allows Offerman to really display a range of emotions between tears, scowls, and beautiful piano renditions, but it seems as if the famous actor wasn't the first one considered for the part.