Brendan Fraser Hated Working On The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor

Brendan Fraser disclosed that when it came time to shoot the third "Mummy" movie in 2007, years of doing his own stunts did quite a number on his body, causing injuries and requiring surgical procedures. As a result, it became difficult for him to keep up with the action-packed efforts of his character Rick O'Connell, to the point where he described the painstaking process he was forced to endure every morning. In an interview with Deadline, the actor made the shocking revelation that after he woke up, he would put himself "together like a gladiator with muscle tape and ice packs, strapping on this Transformer-like exoskeleton just to get through the scene."

But it wasn't just the physical pain that was taking a toll on the actor during the production of "The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor." Unfortunately, some of Fraser's pain was due to a considerable amount of mental struggles, including self-loathing. "I think on some level I felt I deserved [a beating] and wanted to be the one who got in the first punch" Fraser revealed.

Despite having a less-than-ideal experience in his final run in the franchise, the actor has indicated he would not be entirely against returning to "The Mummy" franchise should the opportunity ever arise, saying, "I'm not opposed to it." While nothing appears to be in the works, and the chances of it happening may seem substantially low, many fans would not be disappointed if a Rick O'Connell comeback was the next phase of Fraser's return to glory.