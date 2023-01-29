The AARP Celebrates Top Gun: Maverick As The Best Movie Of The Year

No trip to the multiplex this year was complete without a viewing of "Top Gun: Maverick." Since its summer 2022 release, "Maverick" has emerged as an absolute cultural phenomenon, bringing audiences of all ages to cinemas. Praised for its aerial action sequences, narrative, and performances, Joseph Kosinski's "Top Gun" sequel received six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. Beyond critical acclaim, the sequel to the 1986 film was a commercial darling, reigniting the box office with its scorching hot jet fuel.

The decades-in-the-making sequel to Tony Scott's iconic action flick proved to be a worthy successor, bringing home over $1.4 billion at the box office for Paramount Pictures (via The Numbers). As it stands, Maverick's second outing is the fifth highest-grossing film at the domestic box office and Tom Cruise's largest-grosser. What's particularly exciting about the film's immense gross is how much older audiences contributed to it. During the film's opening weekend, IndieWire reported that 55% of attendees were over the age of 35. Comscore suggests (via Variety) that those over 35 were responsible for 54% of the film's domestic gross ($719 million).

With older audiences in support of Maverick's sophomore flight, it's no surprise that the AARP has deemed the "Top Gun" sequel as the best movie of the year.