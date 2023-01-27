Amazon Reportedly Planning A Tomb Raider Franchise, Including A New Feature Film

If you've spent any amount of time in video game circles, chances are you're familiar with "Tomb Raider" to some extent. The action-adventure series led by main character Lara Croft has been around for years, cultivating a massive fanbase and earning a reputation as one of the most recognizable franchises in gaming. Of course, if you're not much of a gamer, there's still a good chance the "Tomb Raider" series rings a bell. Over the years, it has jumped to the cinema a handful of times, attaining varying levels of success throughout its big screen history.

In the early 2000s, "Tomb Raider" fans were treated to a pair of adaptations: "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" and "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life." While perfectly suitable action movies, the Angelina Jolie-starring duology hardly set the world on fire and didn't exactly impress at the box office. As a result, a "Tomb Raider" movie wouldn't reach the silver screen again until 2018 with the aptly-titled "Tomb Raider." This adaptation served as a reboot with Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, though it, too, failed to catch on. Ultimately it never received a continuation, but as it turns out, there's more "Tomb Raider" media on the horizon.

It has come to light that Amazon has its sights set on a "Tomb Raider" franchise, with a new feature film and so much more in the works.