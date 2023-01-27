Gwendoline Christie Gushes Over Playing Brienne Of Tarth

Ever since her breakout performance in "Game of Thrones," Gwendoline Christie has become a star in the industry, appearing in numerous movies and TV shows. Her performance as Brienne of Tarth even snagged her an Emmy nomination in 2019, although she had to submit herself for consideration.

After her scene-stealing performance in "Game of Thrones," Lucasfilm quickly swept Christie up, bringing her into the "Star Wars" universe as Captain Phasma for "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi." Many fans agree that "Star Wars" royally under-utilized Captain Phasma, who appears for only a few minutes across both films. While we can only hope that her death was more of a "Boba Fett in the Sarlacc pit" situation, it doesn't seem likely fans will see Phasma again, even if a novel gave her an awesome origin story to go with her badass armor.

Christie also landed roles in two of Netflix's most popular 2022 shows, "The Sandman" and "Wednesday." In the adaptation of Neil Gaiman's classic comic book, she plays Lucifer, the ruler of Hell. For the "Addams Family" spin-off, she appears as the shapeshifting principal at Nevermore Academy. Needless to say, Christie has played some incredible characters during her short time as a hot commodity in Hollywood. However, no role has come nearly as close to capturing a piece of her heart as much as Brienne.