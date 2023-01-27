Gwendoline Christie Discusses Being Cast In Wednesday And How It Differs From Game Of Thrones

In an interview with Vogue, Gwendoline Christie recounts how she was worried about being cast in future roles after "Game of Thrones" ended due to her "unconventional" appearance. She then broke down how she approached the looks of many of her characters including Principal Larissa Weems on "Wednesday." The actor said, "I've wanted to work with Tim Burton my entire life. I cannot believe I've had this opportunity and how glorious it's been." Christie then spoke about how she cherished the character because Burton allowed her to approach the role however she wanted.

This included Christie molding the look of the educator on many female characters from older Alfred Hitchcock films, which certainly comes across in the costume design. The "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" actor later added, "And after playing Brienne of Tarth for 10 years, and love Brienne of Tarth, I sort of wanted to play the opposite of that." This led her to discuss the primary differences between Larissa and Brienne which included a lack of shame on Weem's part when compared to the far more reserved Brienne.

Christie added how the "Game of Thrones" heroine had to overcome a great deal of indignity due to the way society treated her for so long. She then concluded by pointing out how her "Wednesday" role "is a character who was bold and assured and proud and presenting herself to the world."