David Duchovny Recalls Quentin Tarantino's Kind But Blunt Rejection After Reservoir Dogs Audition

As one of Hollywood's most prolific and sought-after directors, Quentin Tarantino has naturally had to give out his fair share of rejections over the years. Never one to compromise his vision, Tarantino, like many of his peers, goes to great lengths to ensure that his projects are wholly his. If something doesn't work, it's time to give it the boot. This process, of course, extends to his casting process as well.

The "Jackie Brown" director has had several instances where he's had to reject or take away roles from already established actors who were eager to work with him. Most recently, "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin recounted to Esquire that he was in the running for Tarantino's Oscar-winning "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" but failed to get the part after a disastrous audition. "I wouldn't have hired me," Culkin said when describing his audition. For his first film, "Reservoir Dogs," Tarantino auditioned dozens of actors, many of whom didn't end up appearing in the $1.5 million budgeted film. What's the biggest name that Tarantino said no to? George Clooney who, per IndieWire, "botched" his audition. Clooney, of course, would go on to become one of the world's most recognizable stars shortly after.

Several other now-notable figures auditioned for "Reservoir Dogs," including "Twin Peaks" star Robert Forster, recurring "Family Guy" actor James Woods, and writer-director Vincent Gallo. Audiences can add another name to that lengthy list of would-be "Reservoir Dogs" stars as "Californication" headliner David Duchovny has finally opened up about the rejection he received from Tarantino after auditioning for his debut flick.