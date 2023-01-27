Original Firestarter Drew Barrymore Torches The Razzies Over Ryan Kiera Armstrong's Nomination
Drew Barrymore is fighting fire with fire.
The Razzies, a.k.a the anti-Oscars which seek to ridicule, instead of celebrating any given year's cinematic efforts, are in hot trouble. Earlier this week, the Golden Raspberry Awards announced the nominations for their 43rd ceremony. Nominations for Worst Picture include "Blonde," "Morbius," and Disney's live-action remake of "Pinnochio." Tom Hanks notably received three nominations at the ceremony. While criticizing America's sweetheart was certainly daring, the Razzies received the most flame for nominating 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress for her performance in the "Firestarter" remake.
The internet and larger film community immediately came out in support of Armstrong, calling out the Razzies for bullying a child. The conversation surrounding the "Firestarter" actor's nominations led to "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin scolding the organization for nominating him when he was 14. After considerable (and completely valid) backlash, the Golden Raspberry Awards tweeted that they "will not be including Ryan Kiera Armstrong on the final voting ballot." In a statement obtained by Deadline, Razzie co-founder John Wilson confirmed that the organization would only be nominating performers over the age of 18 going forward. "Sometimes, you do things without thinking, Then you are called out for it. Then you get it," the statement read.
While it's commendable that the Razzies are changing their policies, Drew Barrymore, who starred in the original 1984 "Firestarter" flick, isn't pleased that Armstrong was nominated in the first place.
Drew Barrymore is standing up for fellow Firestarter Ryan Kiera Armstrong'
Drew Barrymore is flaming the Razzies for roasting fellow "Firestarter" Ryan Kiera Armstrong. "She is younger. And it is bullying," Drew Barrymore said during her appearance on CBS Mornings. Barrymore first played the pyromaniac youth in "Firestarter" at the age of nine. She continued by praising everybody for defending Armstrong and her performance.
"I'm glad to see people didn't jump on the 'let's make fun of her' wave and instead said, 'This isn't right.'" Armstrong's 2022 iteration of "Firestarter" was criticized when it was released in the summer. Despite the negative reception the remake received, Armstrong was praised for her performance by Variety. Even Looper acknowledged in its negative review of the film that Armstrong tried her best with the material she received. Armstrong, early in her career, certainly deserves praise, not ridicule, a sentiment Barrymore later echoed on her own show.
During a taping of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the eponymous host said the situation left her "blood boiled." "Listen, I get poking fun at ourselves. I mean come on, fair game, bring it on, but Ryan is 12 years old," the actress continued, ending the segment by telling the Razzies to never "do this again."