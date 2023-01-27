Original Firestarter Drew Barrymore Torches The Razzies Over Ryan Kiera Armstrong's Nomination

Drew Barrymore is fighting fire with fire.

The Razzies, a.k.a the anti-Oscars which seek to ridicule, instead of celebrating any given year's cinematic efforts, are in hot trouble. Earlier this week, the Golden Raspberry Awards announced the nominations for their 43rd ceremony. Nominations for Worst Picture include "Blonde," "Morbius," and Disney's live-action remake of "Pinnochio." Tom Hanks notably received three nominations at the ceremony. While criticizing America's sweetheart was certainly daring, the Razzies received the most flame for nominating 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress for her performance in the "Firestarter" remake.

The internet and larger film community immediately came out in support of Armstrong, calling out the Razzies for bullying a child. The conversation surrounding the "Firestarter" actor's nominations led to "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin scolding the organization for nominating him when he was 14. After considerable (and completely valid) backlash, the Golden Raspberry Awards tweeted that they "will not be including Ryan Kiera Armstrong on the final voting ballot." In a statement obtained by Deadline, Razzie co-founder John Wilson confirmed that the organization would only be nominating performers over the age of 18 going forward. "Sometimes, you do things without thinking, Then you are called out for it. Then you get it," the statement read.

While it's commendable that the Razzies are changing their policies, Drew Barrymore, who starred in the original 1984 "Firestarter" flick, isn't pleased that Armstrong was nominated in the first place.