Emilia Clarke's Mind Was Blown By The Experience Of Making Marvel's Secret Invasion

Marvel Studios is gearing up for a massive 2023, starting the year strong with Angela Bassett scoring the MCU's first Oscar nomination. Outside of awards season, the MCU officially enters Phase 5 with the release of numerous movies and TV shows on the horizon.

One of the most anticipated projects coming out of Kevin Feige's top-secret lair is "Secret Invasion." The Disney+ show looks to adapt the popular comic book series of the same name, with the shape-shifting Skrulls invading Earth and taking the place of numerous Marvel characters. The story completely destabilized the Marvel Universe in the comics, revealing that the Skrulls had replaced many long-time favorite characters, including Spider-Woman, Elektra, and Hank Pym.

While the Disney+ show won't be on that scale, it still promises to give fans an exciting spy thriller centering on Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, who has worked with friendly Skrulls since "Captain Marvel" in the 90s. While many familiar faces return for "Secret Invasion," Marvel also brings in many new characters. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Coleman, and Emilia Clarke are all set to play significant roles.

Clarke, in particular, is an exciting addition to the MCU. She's no newcomer to massive franchises, having already starred in "Game of Thrones" and "Star Wars." However, according to the actress, nothing compares to the scope of things over at Marvel.