The Disney+ Percy Jackson Series Adds Lance Reddick And Toby Stephens As Zeus And Poseidon

As reported by Variety, Lance Reddick and Toby Stephens join the cast of Disney+'s "Percy Jackson and the Olympians." In the blockbuster scene, Reddick is well-known for his role as Charon, the concierge of the Continental Hotel in the "John Wick" franchise. In the early-2000s, he was best known as Police Commissioner Cedric Daniels in HBO's groundbreaking crime-drama "The Wire."

Reddick will play the role of Zeus, the ruler of Mount Olympus whose mythical lightning bolt acts as the macguffin of "The Lightning Thief." Per Variety, Zeus' official character description paints him as "the all-powerful god of the sky and leader of Mount Olympus."

Meanwhile, Toby Stephens will play Percy Jackson's godly father, Poseidon, one of the three most powerful gods in the Greek pantheon. Stephens is a prolific thespian (via Broadway World) who starred in Showtime's "Black Sails" and Netflix's "Lost in Space." Now, he is taking on a powerful god.

"Although seemingly absent in Percy's life," Disney says, "many of Poseidon's qualities live in Percy: stubbornness, impulsiveness, and loyalty. Though he has stayed away throughout Percy's life, his deep feelings for his son (and Percy's mother, Sally) are evident."

For a quick look into the world of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," the first trailer gives viewers a peek at Camp Half-Blood.