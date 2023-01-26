Phoebe Waller-Bridge Sets Dark Comedy Adaptation Sign Here As Next Amazon Prime Project

Phoebe Waller-Bridge doesn't seem to be ready to rest on her laurels with the upcoming release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which might be getting a new ending in rumored reshoots. She's set to continue the fruitful partnership with Amazon Prime that gave us two seasons of "Fleabag" with a new adaptation that also continues her proclivity towards dark comedy.

The project is an adaptation of the novel "Sign Here" by Claudia Lux, and Waller-Bridge is reportedly teaming up with Lux to turn it into a series. The project isn't the only one the "Fleabag" auteur has in development at Amazon, even after her departure from the upcoming "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" series starring Donald Glover, but with details scarce to non-existent about the other TV show she's said to be developing, this is the best hope for fans waiting to see more Waller-Bridge on their TVs. And the book's subject matter would seem to be a good fit for Waller-Bridge's own sensibility and humor.