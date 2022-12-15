Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny May Be Getting A New Ending

With the next "John Wick" film on the way, a couple of major DC projects hitting theaters, a full slate of MCU offerings set for release, and a new Christopher Nolan flick on the docket, it's safe to say 2023 is shaping up to be a major year for blockbuster cinema. As hotly-anticipated as all of those coming attractions no doubt are for movie lovers, one might easily argue the next chapter of the "Indiana Jones" franchise bests them all.

Titled "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the fifth film in the beloved franchise finds director James Mangold ("Logan") taking over from originator Steven Spielberg. It also finds Harrison Ford reprising one of his most iconic roles in what's almost certain to be the swashbuckling character's cinematic swan song. With any luck, "Dial of Destiny" might even cleanse the not-entirely pleasant taste of the franchise's previous outing (2008's divisive "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull") from the collective mouths of fans.

If the film's first official trailer is any indication, Mangold and the "Dial of Destiny" team are pulling out all the stops for Indy's final adventure, doing so with a heaping dose of nostalgia. It seems, however, they've hit a potential snag in the film's final act, as it is being reported their "Dial of Destiny" may need a new ending.