The 2023 Oscars Best Supporting Actor Nominees - Who Will Win & Who Should Win

The nominations for Academy Awards are once again here, and the internet is already a buzzing beehive of opinions on whether the names on the 2023 list are deserving, and who should have received the nods instead. This year's best supporting actor category is particularly stacked, and the Oscar could honestly go to pretty much anyone on the list.

The nominees for the 2023 Oscar for best supporting actor include the dual attack of Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan for their roles as Colm Doherty and Dominic Kearney in "The Banshees of Inisherin;" Brian Tyree Henry for playing mechanic James Aucoin in "Causeway;" Ke Huy Quan for his comeback turn as Waymond Wang in "Everything Everywhere All at Once;" and Judd Hirch for playing Uncle Boris in "The Fabelmans." With award season hype surrounding all five people, an argument could be made for each man's victory ... but which of them is the most likely to win, and which one is the most deserving? Let's take a look at who seems to be the most likely candidate to lift the golden statuette come March 12 — and who, in all honesty, should probably win instead.