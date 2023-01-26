The Trailer For Succession Season 4 Teases 'A Tightrope Walk On A Straight Razor'

It's almost time to betray your fiancées and tell your fathers to "f*** off." HBO's "Succession" is coming back for Season 4, and the Roys have never made ravenous bloodlust look so sterile.

Season 3 saw several devastating shifts in their family dynamic, as well as the Waystar Royco corporate hierarchy — not that there's much of a difference between the two these days. After finally coming to terms with his actions and dysfunctions (or as close as a quasi-narcissist can get), Kendall (Jeremy Strong) was finally able to join forces with his temporarily estranged siblings Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook). Just as they were about to execute the legal backstabbing of their father, Logan (Brian Cox), they were collectively betrayed by Shiv's downtrodden husband Tom (Matthew Macfayden), in a bid for his own professional advancement (as well as the advancement of his only true friend, Nicholas Braun's Greg).

Executive producer Mark Mylod recently spoke about the upcoming season on the red carpet for his film "The Menu," telling viewers to expect "more of the same" from "Succession" in its fourth outing (via YouTube). "But there's a lovely gear change coming up in terms of just where we find the characters..." he continued, "I can't wait for people to see it, I really can't." Though fans will have to wait until late March to witness the full fallout of the Roy family feud, a recently released trailer hints at how the story will unfold next.