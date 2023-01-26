Brett Goldstein Talks Playing Hercules In Marvel's Thor: Love And Thunder

It might not have been met with the best reaction upon release critically (via Rotten Tomatoes), but "Thor: Love and Thunder" does have some surprise perks going for it. Besides Christian Bale devouring scenes wrapped in darkness, there is the shocking debut of Marvel's Hercules, played by none other than occasionally gravel-voiced Emmy winner Brett Goldstein.

One of many bold creative choices in the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year (like K.E.V.I.N. in "She-Hulk," for example), Taika Waititi's second tussle with the God of Thunder ends with the son of Zeus (Russell Crowe) swearing vengeance against the Prince of Asgard, with not much mention since. It was a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment for the "Ted Lasso" star but one that acted as a pleasant and intriguing taste of what could arrive in the future.

While not necessarily having as much of Marvel's spotlight as the hammer-wielding hero, Hercules is still a prominent force in the comic book universe who has helped save just as many days as Thor Odinsson. Of course, as far as the Marvel Cinematic Universe goes, plenty of underdogs have gained a new life on the big screen, with the Guardians of the Galaxy as a prime example. Could Hercules be following suit? Unfortunately, one person who might not be the best to ask is the demigod himself, with Goldstein recently revealing not only the limited details of Hercules' future but also the super secret process he underwent when he got the part.