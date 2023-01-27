M. Night Shyamalan Explains The Desperation Of The Church Of The Lesser Saints In Servant's Final Season - Exclusive

In the interview, showrunner M. Night Shyamalan confirms — "yes!" — the Church is both outclassed by and refusing to be done with her. Then, he's asked what tools they could even hope to have against an increasingly powerful Leanne. "As this escalates, they're trying everything," he confirms. We can see that in the 1st episode of Season 4, when the Church swarms Leanne outside her home in large (and insufficient) numbers.

Needless to say, they fail. But it's clear they'll try again. "I can't tell you what tools in the toolbox," he continues, "because that's essentially Season 4, but they keep trying innovative ways to accomplish the goal of the war." The interesting element of both Leanne and the Church is that they're each capable of supernatural feats to varying degrees, and both are more than meets the eye. With Leanne's building powers, there's a lot at stake for both sides.

"Season 4 is a biblical war that's happening," Shyamalan explains. He notes that, following the Lesser Saints' Season 4 opening defeat, they have a major question: "How do they get to this person that's growing in their power and impact?" The crux of the season for that faction is that "it's a ticking clock of 'we can't stop her' at a certain point," he summarizes. How will this biblical conflict resolve? We'll see as the season builds to an otherworldly conclusion.

"Servant" Season 4 is available now on Apple TV+.