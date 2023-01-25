The 2023 Oscars Best Picture Nominees - Who Will Win & Who Should Win

There isn't a movie out there like "Everything Everywhere All At Once," co-directed and written by Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, known as The Daniels. One of the most visually stunning movies of the year — which is really saying something in a year that also gave us "Elvis" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" — it also has a thoughtful soul and an eclectic group of characters you genuinely come to care for. There's heart-stopping action, a lot of humor, and, at its very soul, the story of a woman who comes to realize her true potential and the importance of her family to her in every universe. There simply hasn't been a better moviegoing experience this year.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" is ultimately about motherly love. Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) travels to the end of the galaxy to realize that she doesn't want to live in a world without her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu). It's about accepting that the people you love are flawed, and that while your life may be imperfect, there's no other world you'd rather dwell in. The film's philosophy is one of kindness and caring as embodied by Evelyn's husband, Waymond (Ke Huy Quan in one of two comebacks of the year, alongside best actor fan-favorite Brendan Fraser) — and to believe in such a philosophy is quite a brave thing.

The multiversal film – especially its ending – is a lot more complicated than its competitors. But it knows how to distill a million different emotions into a single experience and do it in such a unique way that it feels like a tribute to the art of living itself. Simply put, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" should be named the best picture of the year.