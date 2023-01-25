The 2023 Oscars Best Director Nominees - Who Will Win & Who Should Win

The 2023 Oscar nominations are finally here with plenty of snubs and surprises to leave even casual viewers' heads spinning. From the legendary Angela Basset's first acting nomination for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the overwhelming support for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," the official announcement was jam-packed with exciting historical moments for cinema. On March 12, Hollywood stars will glisten the red carpet for the prestigious honor of accepting the coveted award, but who will be taking home the gold?

The best director category is particularly competitive with five strong contenders. Ruben Östlund receives his first nomination for the biting comedy "Triangle of Sadness." He'll compete against several Oscar veterans including filmmaking icon Steven Spielberg for his revealing retrospective "The Fabelmans." Martin McDonagh's comedic tale of friendship "The Banshees of Inisherin" breaks into the nominees alongside Todd Field's impeccable "Tár." Last but certainly not least is Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — also known as The Daniels — bewildering "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which leads the charge with an astounding 11 nominations (via Oscars.org).

While everyone has their favorites, this race is going to boil down to rewarding the director who can tell the best story both behind and in front of the camera. After a dazzling and touching Golden Globe speech, we have a good idea of who will probably win the honorable award. However, we're still holding out hope for an underdog.