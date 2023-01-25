Aqua Teen Hunger Force Is Returning With A New Season On Adult Swim
Since "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" completed its eleventh and final season in 2015, fans have been clamoring for more. The show's final episode, "The Greatest Story Ever Told," proved satisfying for longtime viewers of the show, but more and more people have been discovering the Adult Swim series ever since it became available on streaming. Even November's "Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm" didn't scratch the itch that new fans were feeling, despite being a thrilling and hilarious return to form for the series. On top of that, fans have seen show after show get revived and rebooted over the years — every show except for "Aqua Teen Hunger Force," that is. Well, until now.
In addition to the welcome news that "Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm" is getting an official TV premiere this year, there's an exciting development. "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" is finally getting a rebooted Season 12. The five episode season will appear at some point in the next year.
Season 12 will premiere after the TV debut of Plantasm
Ever since "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" first introduced the world to Master Shake and Frylock, the series has gained fans from all sides of the animated TV fandom. Speaking to that deep love for the show, "Aqua Teen" creators Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis released a statement about the decision to renew their pet project.
"You waited just long enough for 'Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm' to be free on the service your parents pay for," the statement read. "I can't wait for you to discover the project everyone has been talking about, and by everyone, I mean our personal twitter accounts. There is too much stuff to watch already. Breathe, and focus exclusively on Aqua Teen. Delete everything else."
The tongue in cheek statement is a perfect nod to the series' irreverence, and will prove delightful for fans of both creators. And while there's no official word on when the five newest episodes of "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" will premiere, fans can at least enjoy the fact that "Plantasm" will be available on HBO Max on February 8th.