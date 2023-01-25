Aqua Teen Hunger Force Is Returning With A New Season On Adult Swim

Since "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" completed its eleventh and final season in 2015, fans have been clamoring for more. The show's final episode, "The Greatest Story Ever Told," proved satisfying for longtime viewers of the show, but more and more people have been discovering the Adult Swim series ever since it became available on streaming. Even November's "Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm" didn't scratch the itch that new fans were feeling, despite being a thrilling and hilarious return to form for the series. On top of that, fans have seen show after show get revived and rebooted over the years — every show except for "Aqua Teen Hunger Force," that is. Well, until now.

In addition to the welcome news that "Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm" is getting an official TV premiere this year, there's an exciting development. "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" is finally getting a rebooted Season 12. The five episode season will appear at some point in the next year.