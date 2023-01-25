Bella Ramsey Seems Confident That We'll Get The Last Of Us Season 2

"The Last of Us" is off to a tremendous start on HBO, breaking numerous records for the network along the way. The adaptation of the award-winning video game follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), an unlikely duo traveling across the zombie-filled country with the hopes of finding a cure for the apocalyptic infection.

Video game fans have been eating recently, with great adaptations like "Castlevania," "Arcane," and now "The Last of Us" bringing some of their favorite games to streaming services. The "video game adaptation curse" certainly seems to be a thing of the past, and that's more evident now than ever with HBO's latest series. "The Last of Us" currently sits at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, introducing the world to Joel and Ellie's emotional journey. Unlike other adaptations — like "Sonic" or even "Arcane" — series co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have more or less stuck to the source material with their show. Of course, some scenes, like the chilling openings of the first two episodes, need to be there to up the drama, but others, like Episode 1's truck scene, are practically 1:1 from the game.

The show's faithfulness to the source material and its incredible success with viewers have many fans looking into the future at a possible Season 2. There's plenty more for Druckmann and Mazin to adapt, as "The Last of Us Part II" continues the emotional rollercoaster that is Joel and Ellie's story, introducing another compelling character, Abby, along the way. HBO has yet to officially renew "The Last of Us" for a second season, but Ramsey's recent comments are enough to get fans excited.