Bella Ramsey Seems Confident That We'll Get The Last Of Us Season 2
"The Last of Us" is off to a tremendous start on HBO, breaking numerous records for the network along the way. The adaptation of the award-winning video game follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), an unlikely duo traveling across the zombie-filled country with the hopes of finding a cure for the apocalyptic infection.
Video game fans have been eating recently, with great adaptations like "Castlevania," "Arcane," and now "The Last of Us" bringing some of their favorite games to streaming services. The "video game adaptation curse" certainly seems to be a thing of the past, and that's more evident now than ever with HBO's latest series. "The Last of Us" currently sits at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, introducing the world to Joel and Ellie's emotional journey. Unlike other adaptations — like "Sonic" or even "Arcane" — series co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have more or less stuck to the source material with their show. Of course, some scenes, like the chilling openings of the first two episodes, need to be there to up the drama, but others, like Episode 1's truck scene, are practically 1:1 from the game.
The show's faithfulness to the source material and its incredible success with viewers have many fans looking into the future at a possible Season 2. There's plenty more for Druckmann and Mazin to adapt, as "The Last of Us Part II" continues the emotional rollercoaster that is Joel and Ellie's story, introducing another compelling character, Abby, along the way. HBO has yet to officially renew "The Last of Us" for a second season, but Ramsey's recent comments are enough to get fans excited.
The Last of Us Season 2 seems inevitable
With "The Last of Us" growing in popularity every week, it's only a matter of time before HBO renews the series for a Season 2. Although the network's remained silent on the news everyone knows is on the way, star Bella Ramsey seems to think fans will get a Season 2 confirmation as long as it maintains its viewership. "If people keep watching, I think [a second series] is pretty likely," she told BBC. "It's down to the guys at HBO. There's nothing confirmed yet so we'll just have to wait and see."
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "The Last of Us" co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin touched on what a possible Season 2 could include. The duo reassured fans that the series won't fall into the same category as "Game of Thrones" and other shows that continued past their source material. "We have no plans to tell any stories beyond adapting the games," Druckmann said. Mazin doubled down on the belief, saying, "I don't have any interest in a spinning-plates-go-on-forever show." They also confirmed that "The Last of Us" Season 1 would cover the entire story of the first game, so Season 2 would have to dip into "The Last of Us Part II."
Talking about "The Last of Us Part II" is hard without spoiling any plot points, but THR's interview touches on how divisive the game was among the player base. Some players loved it, while others took out their frustrations in the craziest way, sending death threats to Druckmann and others at Naughty Dog. It will be interesting to see how Druckmann and Mazin adapt "Part II" once HBO inevitably announces Season 2.