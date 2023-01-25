Harrison Ford Surprised Jason Segel In A Hot Pink Jumpsuit On Set Of Shrinking

During a recent appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," actor Jason Segel recounted how he started wearing jumpsuits to work while filming "Shrinking." The first day he showed up in his jumpsuit (trying to arrive to set early, so nobody would see him in the embarrassing outfit) he was caught outside his trailer by Harrison Ford — who had showed up even earlier to try and run some lines.

"And [Ford] kept eyeing my jumpsuit. I saw it happening," explained Segel. "And then I said, 'you looking at my jumpsuit Harrison?' and he said 'I sure am kid.' And I felt really embarrassed, like I had been a little emasculated or something by Harrison Ford." Segel then went on to say that he showed up for rehearsal the next day to find Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones himself, waiting for him in a bright pink jumpsuit.

Segel then showed the audience a photo of Ford and himself in their respective jumpsuits, and said that the experience turned the pair into "best friends." Considering the gruff, cranky persona that Ford has cultivated over the years, the fact that he went out of his way to connect with Segel in such a hilarious way is certainly surprising — and proves that there's more than meets the eye with Harrison Ford.