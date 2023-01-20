Shrinking Star Michael Urie Describes Harrison Ford's On-Set Behavior, Calls Him A 'Cranky' Leader

While out promoting "Shrinking" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Michael Urie was asked what it was like to work with the legendary Harrison Ford, with Corden joking and wondering if Ford is as intimidating as he seems. Urie laughed, "He is an intimidating guy. He really likes to lead with this cranky and gruff attitude. But he's like an actor, he's just like a regular actor." At this point, Corden's other guest Anna Kendrick interjevted that since Ford is just like an actor like them, that implies that he is crazy. Corden then took hold of the conversation, and asked Urie how one might break the proverbial ice and make common ground with the actor known for roles like Indiana Jones and Han Solo.

Urie replied, "Well, you kind of have to make fun of him a little bit. He loves that. He loves making fun of people. After one of our first scenes together, it was just me and him, and we had done a few takes. They were moving the camera, and I was like, 'you know, you're very good at this,' and he goes, 'And you thought I was just a pretty face.'" With this statement in mind, it seems as if Urie's suggestion about getting on Ford's good side involves a little lighthearted banter, though one should definitely expect it in return. Either way, it will be interesting to see what the on-screen behavior of Urie and Ford's characters in "Shrinking" looks like, knowing that the two seemed to have a good rapport when the cameras aren't rolling.