How Paul Dano Got Into Character For The Fabelmans

In a recent Actors Roundtable interview with the Los Angeles Times (via YouTube), Paul Dano revealed that his role of Burt Fabelman presented more of a challenge than he'd originally predicted. "I can say it was an absolute pleasure and joy, but it was a heavy cloak to bear," Dano said.

Though Dano had played real-life people in the past, he took on a rather different approach to portray the patriarch of "The Fabelmans." Rather than simply use his imagination to fill in the blanks of Burt's life, Dano decided to actually put himself in the shoes of the lovable engineer. Knowing Burt was a genius engineer and computer whiz, Dano obtained a toy crystal radio set like the one Burt might have played with when he was five years old. From there, Dano began to read actual engineering manuals from the 1940s and 1950s, thus putting himself in the literal headspace of Steven Spielberg's father.

Overall, Dano seemed to deeply appreciate the experience of playing Burt. "I love playing people who have either been alive or who are alive," Dano said. "There is some different kind of contact to make than just with your imagination, which is also wonderful." As for whether his rigorous research pays off, Dano will just have to wait until the 2023 Oscar nominations are announced on January 24.