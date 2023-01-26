An Entire Fiction Genre Emerged In Response To Game Of Thrones-Style Epics, And It Will Be The Future Of Fantasy TV

It's been over 10 years since "Game of Thrones" premiered on HBO and changed the landscape of television forever. Over the course of its eight-season run, the fantasy series, based on George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels, became watercooler talk for fans all over the world. More interestingly, though, "Game of Thrones" propelled grimdark fantasy stories into the big time.

From the infamous Red Wedding to the general dispatching of major characters, "Game of Thrones" is full of shocking moments that go to some pretty extreme places. Westeros is a savage world, populated by morally ambiguous characters who love coitus, violence, and other forms of naughty behavior. Other fantasy series that followed in its wake boasted similar sensibilities, though "Game of Thrones" and its spin-off, "House of the Dragon," remain the benchmark for grimdark on the screen.

That said, the world of television goes through cycles, and the "Game of Thrones" buzz won't last forever. There will come a day when viewers tire of watching challenging fantasy epics and go looking for breezier alternatives. This has already happened in literature, as a burgeoning movement has emerged in response to grimdark fare — and it's only a matter of time until it's the hip thing on television.