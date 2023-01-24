Justin Long Recounts The Time He Got A Concussion While Filming Dodgeball

In an episode of "Life is Short" with "She Said" star Carey Mulligan, Long revealed that he actually sustained a concussion while filming the "Dodgeball" scene in which he — what else — got pummeled by balls. "I was desperate to please the director and get some laughs," he said. "I remember they had this dodgeball, it was like a pitching machine that was firing these dodgeballs off and I was getting them to hit my head." Long explained that his crotch and head were "comedy zones" — a fact that won't surprise anyone who has ever laughed at physical comedy.

Of course, it checks out that Long may have wanted to please his director, Rawson Marshall, at the time, as Long had only been acting in films for five years by the time "Dodgeball" rolled around. Long's costar Vince Vaughn, on the other hand, was more established and apparently didn't feel the need to be so charming. According to Long, Vaughn got mad at production staff for launching balls too quickly at him during the scene. "He got upset about how fast it was going and the whole crew was stifling laughter," Long explained.

In the end, Long was not allowed to drive home on the day of filming, as per concussion protocol. Naturally, he doesn't remember much else from the day, other than feeling pride over having had a better day than Vince Vaughn. Vaughn has not yet commented.