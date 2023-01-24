Disney+ Fixed A Confusing MCU Continuity Error In Ms. Marvel

Now well into its second decade of existence, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has released nearly 40 film and television projects. And with Phase 5 set to kick off with "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," the MCU is only going to get bigger as Marvel forges ahead. With "The Multiverse Saga" set to continue playing out over Phase 5, it's also going to get harder for Kevin Feige and company to keep track of the where's, when's, how's, why's, and who's of the MCU. And as a few eagle-eyed fans noticed during the small screen run of "Ms. Marvel," they've already endured what could be perceived as a pretty major continuity miss.

The streaming series, of course, follows young Kamala Kahn (Iman Vellani) as she transforms from an awkward, superhero-loving teen into the hero of the title. In the context of the greater MCU timeline, Kahn's ascent to the superhero ranks reportedly unfolds not long after the multiverse-breaking antics of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (per Newsweek). That had fans rightfully questioning the color of the Statue of Liberty in the Season 1 finale of "Ms. Marvel," and it seems Marvel bosses have not only taken note of the gaffe but corrected it on Disney+.