Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Screenwriter Cites MODOK As A Highlight Of The Movie

In an upcoming SFX magazine interview quoted by GamesRadar, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" screenwriter Jeff Loveness said the character of MODOK will be a highlight of the film. Loveness, who is also attached to the upcoming "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," claims to have drawn inspiration from the source comic books when writing the character, while still crafting an original take on the cyborg for the MCU. "Obviously we are very faithful to the comics with the design and the look," Loveness said, "but then there is the little bit of extra we put into him. Maybe I'll get fired off 'The Kang Dynasty' when people see it, but some of my favorite moments come from MODOK and the dynamics there."

With the MCU incarnation of MODOK being played by Darren Cross, there's a lot to explore, and Loveness says he took inspiration from Kevin Kline's character in "A Fish Called Wanda," as well as some old "The Simpsons" episodes while writing "Quantumania." "His ego will crumble the second he's challenged," Loveness says, "but then also like Kevin Kline in 'A Fish Called Wanda,' he's pretty good at killing people."

In fact, Loveness says that getting MODOK right was crucial to getting "Quantumania" right as a whole, saying, "He's a loose cannon character and I had a great amount of fun with him. That was almost day one in the room. We cracked MODOK as a character and the movie just became so fun."

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" arrives February 17, 2023, in theaters across the multiverse.