Jonathan Majors Will Out-Villain Josh Brolin In The MCU (& Why That's A Good Thing)

It took a long time for him to get off that space toilet, but once Thanos, as portrayed by Josh Brolin, finally decided to take matters into his own hands, it was game over for the Avengers. Thanos took center stage in "Avengers: Infinity War," which paid off a decade of interconnected cinematic storytelling and demonstrated to MCU fans why the Mad Titan's name sparked fear across the universe, and why he is now remembered as one of the all-time greatest superhero movie villains.

Almost five years later, it's still easy to remember how gigantic the movie felt. Anyone who saw "Infinity War" during its opening can attest to the gasps that rippled through the auditorium when the movie ended with Thanos having ended half the life in the universe, including a good chunk of The Avengers themselves. The following year, when fans returned to theaters for "Avengers: Endgame," their grudge against the purple-chinned tyrant was personal. Cheers erupted when Captain America (Chris Evans) wielded Mjolnir against Thanos, and sobs swept crowds when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificed his life to kill the Titan and his armies.

But an even greater evil mastermind is on the horizon, as Jonathan Majors takes the stage as Kang, the Conqueror. While the notion that Majors could do a better job than Brolin did may seem apocryphal to some, it's more likely than you may assume. Not only does Majors have, well, major acting chops, but it's also the case that the MCU has learned a lot of lessons from the three phases leading up to "Infinity War." And with franchise fatigue finally setting in, it can't afford to screw things up with its next major villain. All of that means Kang is perfectly positioned to become the greatest villain in MCU history.